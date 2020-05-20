EBR school system announces dates for 'modified' in-person graduation ceremonies

BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge school system has announced 'modified' in-person graduation ceremonies for its high school seniors will start later this month.

School officials say all ceremonies will require personal protection equipment, PPE, in order to attend and attendance will also be limited to 25 percent of each venue's capacity. Family members can also expect limited tickets and temperature checks at the ceremonies.

School officials say the dates are subject to change depending on potential health risks. Principals will be communicating additional details in the coming days.

A full list of ceremonies for each school, along with their dates, can be found below.

Arlington Preparatory Academy - June 5, 2020

Baton Rouge Magnet High School - June 2, 2020

Belaire Magnet High School - June 4, 2020

Broadmoor Senior High School - May 29, 2020

Glen Oaks Magnet High School - June 11, 2020

Istrouma High School - June 6, 2020

Lee Magnet High School - May 28, 2020

McKinley High School - June 9, 2020

Northdale Superintendent’s Academy & EBR Virtual Academy - June 12, 2020

Northeast High School - May 28, 2020

Scotlandville Magnet High School - June 11, 2020

Tara High School - June 9, 2020

Woodlawn High School - May 28, 2020



