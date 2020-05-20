Latest Weather Blog
EBR school system announces dates for 'modified' in-person graduation ceremonies
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - The East Baton Rouge school system has announced 'modified' in-person graduation ceremonies for its high school seniors will start later this month.
School officials say all ceremonies will require personal protection equipment, PPE, in order to attend and attendance will also be limited to 25 percent of each venue's capacity. Family members can also expect limited tickets and temperature checks at the ceremonies.
School officials say the dates are subject to change depending on potential health risks. Principals will be communicating additional details in the coming days.
A full list of ceremonies for each school, along with their dates, can be found below.
Arlington Preparatory Academy - June 5, 2020
Baton Rouge Magnet High School - June 2, 2020
Belaire Magnet High School - June 4, 2020
Broadmoor Senior High School - May 29, 2020
Glen Oaks Magnet High School - June 11, 2020
Istrouma High School - June 6, 2020
Lee Magnet High School - May 28, 2020
McKinley High School - June 9, 2020
Northdale Superintendent’s Academy & EBR Virtual Academy - June 12, 2020
Northeast High School - May 28, 2020
Scotlandville Magnet High School - June 11, 2020
Tara High School - June 9, 2020
Woodlawn High School - May 28, 2020
News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Wednesday morning fire on Education Street ruled arson
-
Education Street House fire May 20
-
Barber shops and salons are back in business during Phase 1
-
Authorities called to Broadmoor Methodist, the site of a recent arson-related fire,...
-
WATCH: Coach O gives commencement speech for graduating seniors during special tailgate...
Sports Video
-
LSU Coaches dish on latest with football team
-
New West Feliciana football coach unsure of when he'll meet his new...
-
Walker's Christian Cassels signing with Belhaven is true comeback story
-
Southeastern stud gets pro opportunity in native Canada
-
Southern Law grad is instilling faith in others through faith