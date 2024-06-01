EBR interim superintendent proposes new pay raises for all staff on teacher salary schedule

Home
News
2MAD: Planting seeds in the community through gardening work
BATON ROUGE - In this week's 2 Make a Difference, Sylvia Weatherspoon highlights a gardener after the Annual Hilltop Arboretum featured some of their impressive garden....
Inmate escaped from West Baton Rouge Parish Jail, refused to leave pond; now in custody
WEST BATON ROUGE - An inmate from the...
Broadmoor resident relieved after city removes dead tree threatening home
BATON ROUGE - A dead tree that was...
Additional Links
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Friday PM Forecast: weekend not a washout, but showers and thunderstorms likely
The active pattern will continue into the weekend. A key takeaway should be that while most will receive rain, neither day will be a washout and...
Friday AM Forecast: Tracking more rounds of storms through the weekend
A few more rounds of storms are likely...
Storm line moves east, another round expected Friday
UPDATE (5/31/24, 1:30am) -- the line of showers...
Additional Links
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
$$$ Best Bets: Postseason basketball, baseball and hockey, oh my! $$$
Hunter McCann has the best bets for NBA playoffs, college baseball, MLB and Stanley Cup Playoffs! NBA Finals: The Celtics win the...
LSU baseball defeats Wofford on walk-off homer in first game of NCAA regional
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — LSU baseball walked it...
LSU Baseball came together as a team to make it to the NCAA Tournament
CHAPEL HILL, NC - LSU Baseball's journey to...
Additional Links
Sports News
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Fans Choice 2023
Investigations
Additional Links
The Investigative Unit Video
2 On Your Side
Traffic
Additional Links
Gas Tracker
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
Friday's Health Report: New development in stomach cancer treatment is more direct, effective
BATON ROUGE — Most stomach cancers are found when the disease has spread beyond the stomach and a cure is less likely. A new approach to...
Thursday's Health Report: Sleep expert shares remedies for restless nights
BATON ROUGE — Essential oils, melatonin and sound...
Wednesday's Health Report: Southern University Ag Center hosts luncheon for Women's Health Month
BATON ROUGE — The Southern University Ag Center...
Additional Links
BRG Survivor Series
Get 2 Moving
Sylvias Health Minute
Videos
Additional Links
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Reading and Rhythm event seeks to teach and inspire kids in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE - Sunday, March 3rd, local author and physician Rani Whitfield continues his book tour with a stop at the Louisiana Art & Science Museum....
Dudley DeBoiser's 14th Annual Leadership Academy hosts hundreds of nonprofits from around the state
Tons of people were in attendance Thursday for...
St. Vincent de Paul to host Christmas dinner at shelter on Convention Street
BATON ROUGE - St. Vincent de Paul in...
Additional Links
Brandi's Book Drive
Fill A Prescription
Business Directory
Click 2 The Pros
Crawfish Price Index
Love225
The Pledge of Allegiance
Wearin of the Green Parade
Pat's Coats for Kids
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
About Us
Additional Links
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
Additional Links
CMA FEST FLYAWAY
Search
Home
News
2une In
2 Make a Difference
Crime
Got A News Tip?
News2 Team
News Links
News Video
RSS Feeds
Weather
Local Weather
Video Forecast
Satellite and Radar
Hurricane Center
Severe Weather Safety
Weather Team
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
Inside the Weather
Sports
Sports News
Sports2 Team
Sports Video
Fans Choice 2023
Investigations
The Investigative Unit Video
2 On Your Side
Traffic
Gas Tracker
Live Traffic Cameras
Traffic Center
DOTD Interactive Map
Health
BRG Survivor Series
Get 2 Moving
Sylvias Health Minute
Videos
2 Make A Difference Video
2une In Video
Health Video
News Replay Video
News Video
Sports Video
The Investigative Unit Video
Weather Video Forecast
WBRZ 24hr Live News
WBRZ 24hr Live Weather
WBRZ News Vault
Community
Brandi's Book Drive
Fill A Prescription
Business Directory
Click 2 The Pros
Crawfish Price Index
Love225
The Pledge of Allegiance
Wearin of the Green Parade
Pat's Coats for Kids
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway
About Us
Advertising
Apps
Contact Information
Employment
Production
TV Schedule
WBRZ Team
Contests
CMA FEST FLYAWAY
Search
SEARCH
73°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView
©
Local Radar
Latest Weather Blog
Friday PM Forecast: weekend not a washout, but showers and thunderstorms likely
Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media
EBR interim superintendent proposes new pay raises for all staff on teacher salary schedule
Share:
Desktop News
Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days
News Video
Fire investigators arrest man for arson of home utility room
Downed tree crushes house, 2 cars, brings down power line
St. Jude tickets sold out
Dog show ongoing in Gonzales
Toledo Bend deaths in bad weather
Sports Video
Steven Milam hits a walk off home run for LSU to beat...
LSU Baseball peaking at the right time
LSU Baseball pitching duo is ready for the post season
LSU baseball reflects on crazy season
LSU baseball readies for NCAA Regional on the road