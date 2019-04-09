EBR Head Start Program to hold Recruitment Fun Day

BATON ROUGE- Now is the time to sign your children up for the 2016-2017 East Baton Rouge Head Start Program.



The Head Start Program helps children develop through comprehensive activities relating to health, education, disabilities and family services. It offers services for all children, including many of those with special needs.



A Recruitment Fun Day is scheduled for Saturday, April 9, where parents can tour facilities and ask questions about what Head Start leaders have planned for upcoming school year.



The informational event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the following centers:



Progress Road Head Start Center, 1881 Progress Rd. (This site is for parents wishing to enroll children at Progress Road Head Start Centers 1 and 2; Baker Heights Head Start Center; and Discovery Head Start Center)

Children's World Early Head Start Center, 7200 Maplewood Dr. located inside the Glen Oaks Baptist Church



Creative Head Start Center, 3165 Victoria Dr. located inside the Greater Mt. Olive Baptist Church (This site is also for parents wishing to enroll children at the Child Development and Learning Head Start Center)



Charlie Thomas Head Start Center, 8686 Pecan Tree Dr.



Freeman Matthews Head Start Center, 1383 Napoleon St. (This site is also for parents wishing to enroll children at the Wonderland Head Start Center, 1500 Oleander Street)



LaBelle Aire Head Start Center, 1919 N. Cristy Dr.



New Horizon Head Start Center, 1111 N. 28th St. (This site is also for parents wishing to enroll children at the Capital Area Head Start Center)