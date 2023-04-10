Easter celebrations take place all over the capital region

BATON ROUGE - A wet end to the week did not stop the Easter events across the capital region.

In Addis, a helicopter dropped hundreds of eggs from the sky, before the kids ran to pick them up.

Meanwhile, at the East Brookstown park in Baton Rouge, kids sported their favorite rain boots, ready to compete with one another to see who could get the most eggs.

"I'm getting 21," egg hunter Ke'Lyiri said as Annliste responded, "I'm getting 30!"

In Central, more than 200 Easter baskets were given out to a long line of families.

"Once I took office my first term, we started this. We started doing the Easter bunny. And we do Christmas," Central Police Chief Roger Corcoran said.

It's something he has been doing for the last five years.

"It's about the kids. The smiles on their faces when they see the Easter bunny, and get their baskets," Corcoran said.

No matter the activity, one thing is for sure, the kids say they were happy to participate.