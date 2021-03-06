52°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
East Iberville overcomes 14 point deficit to claim 1A State Title

HAMMOND- After trailing 18-5 after the first quarter, East Iberville fought back to overcome a 14 point second half deficit to beat Northwood 50-46 to win the 1A Girls' State Title.

Dedrika Wilson was named most outstanding player after finishing with 21 points and 12 rebounds in the win.

Watch some of the highlights above.

Thursday, March 04 2021

