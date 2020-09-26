83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Early morning fire at Exxon refinery

BATON ROUGE- Emergency crews responded to a fire the Exxon refinery in Baton Rouge around 4 a.m. Friday.

A large boom could be heard throughout the city just before the blaze broke out.

Heavy smoke and flames could be seen from many miles away from the facility on Scenic Highway. The Baton Rouge Fire Department says there's no outside damage to the refinery. Hazmat teams responded to the scene early Friday morning to monitor the air quality.

A spokeswoman for Exxon said the fire was contained to a unit in the refinery and fire crews were working to extinguish the flames around 5 a.m.

No injuries have been reported at this time.


