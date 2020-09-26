83°
Latest Weather Blog
Early morning fire at Exxon refinery
Related Story
BATON ROUGE- Emergency crews responded to a fire the Exxon refinery in Baton Rouge around 4 a.m. Friday.
A large boom could be heard throughout the city just before the blaze broke out.
Heavy smoke and flames could be seen from many miles away from the facility on Scenic Highway. The Baton Rouge Fire Department says there's no outside damage to the refinery. Hazmat teams responded to the scene early Friday morning to monitor the air quality.
A spokeswoman for Exxon said the fire was contained to a unit in the refinery and fire crews were working to extinguish the flames around 5 a.m.
No injuries have been reported at this time.
News
BATON ROUGE- Emergency crews responded to a fire the Exxon refinery in Baton Rouge around 4 a.m. Friday. A large... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Baton Rouge Zoo to begin first phase of $30M renovations; includes new...
-
Zachary football starts season by honoring Remy Hidalgo at scrimmage
-
LSU fans preserve tailgating traditions from home as season begins
-
Officers patrolling LSU campus Saturday to crack down on tailgating
-
Officers patrolling LSU campus Saturday to crack down on tailgating