56°
Latest Weather Blog
DUTY CALLS: Croatian firefighters miss game-winning score to respond to emergency
Related Story
ZAGREB - When you're a first responder, you can be called to an emergency at any time, even when your team's World Cup hopes are on the line.
The fire department in Zagreb, the capital of Croatia, released a video showing the moment they were called to action, right before the match-winning penalty that sent Croatia to the World Cup semifinals against England.
The video shows the firefighters intently focused on the match right up until the second they hear a call come in over the radio. Within seconds, the only ones left inside the station are the crew members tasked with prepping the fire engine.
The crew would be happy to learn that Ivan Rakitic made the game-winning kick just seconds after the truck exited the building.
News
DUTY CALLS: Croatian firefighters miss game-winning score in Word Cup semifinal to respond to emergency
ZAGREB - When you're a first responder, you can be called to an emergency at any time, even when your... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
WATCH: Mike Hollins breaks his silence on the University of Virginia shooting,...
-
Louisiana confirms third storm-related death; Gov. says 21 tornadoes in 24 hours
-
Gonzales restaurant burned after sign on roof caught fire
-
Metro Council decides on new garbage contract; twice a week pickups
-
I-10 closed due to vehicle fire near Washington St. exit