DOTD to discuss widening of LA 44, roundabout in Ascension Parish
GONZALES - The Department of Transportation and Development is hosting a public meeting to inform residents about proposed roadwork in Ascension Parish.
The idea is to widen LA 44 to four lanes and add a multi-lane roundabout to ease congestion in Gonzales. Questions about the project will be answered during tonight's meeting.
The meeting is being held from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Ascension Parish Government Complex.
