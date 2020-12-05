Donaldsonville video cameras assist Assumption homicide investigation

DONALDSONVILLE - A new crime fighting effort in Ascension Parish is already proving useful. Surveillance cameras installed in Donaldsonville helped a homicide investigation in Assumption Parish.

It was the suspect’s vehicle that was caught on camera.

“We knew there was a homicide investigation in Assumption earlier this month,” said Chief Deputy Bobby Weber. “Their detectives got with our detectives and reviewed some of our footage on our crime cameras, and was able to positively identify the vehicle used in the crime.”

The findings helped piece together the timeline of the shooting that killed a 41-year-old in Belle Rose. The suspect ended up turning himself in.

The Sheriff’s Office doesn't want to disclose where the cameras are located, but residents who live in Donaldsonville say they are happy they've been installed.

“[We] have a lot of stuff going on these days. People robbing everyone, people killing for no reason and a lot of fighting going down,” said Leanna Maison.

Even though the homicide didn't happen in Donaldsonville, Maison says the extra footage gives her peace of mind knowing more cases could be solved.

“Run those cameras and see what is going on,” said Maison.

Weber says at least seven cameras have been installed in city limits. Five of them are video surveillance cameras. The remaining two are license plate recognition cameras.