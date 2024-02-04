Dollar store desperadoes: 2 behind bars in Livingston for Dollar General, Dollar Tree armed robberies

LIVINGSTON - There are two people behind bars Thursday morning in Livingston Parish for committing a series of armed robberies within the first 30 days of the new year.

Deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office were responded to reports of an armed robbery at a Denham Springs Dollar General, located at 10309 Hwy 1019, just before 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Sheriff Jason Ard says, "The unidentified suspect told the employee to remove money from the register. The suspect then fled."

Earlier this month, officials got word of a similar armed robbery at the Watson Dollar Tree, located at 33939 LA Hwy 16.

The crimes were spread just 11 days apart, but after what LPSO is calling an "extensive investigation," two people have been taken into custody.

Seaton Odell Williams, 50, is facing two counts of armed robbery. Rachel A Araque, 42, is facing two counts of principal to armed robbery.

Armed Robbery and Burglary Detectives within LPSO were able to recover the weapon used and the clothing worn at the time of the crimes.

"I’ve said this before and I will say it again. I’m proud of my deputies and how hard they work on these cases. If you think you’re going to get away with committing crimes in this parish, think again," Sheriff Jason Ard said.

Both Williams and Araque are facing a bond of $100,000 each. The investigation is ongoing.