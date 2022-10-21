Dog Days of Summer- Snow White

A fair-little, shy-little lady... Snow White should be approached calmly and with open-arms. This 16-pound, 1-year-old pup wants to warm up to you in a furever home.

A fair-little, shy-little lady... Snow White should be approached calmly and with open-arms. This 16-pound, 1-year-old pup wants to warm up to you in a furever home.

A fair-little, shy-little lady... Snow White should be approached calmly and with open-arms. This 16-pound, 1-year-old pup wants to warm up to you in a furever home.