Disturbing details emerge over EFP School Board Member's murder

BATON ROUGE- At least four different witnesses on Wenonah Street said East Feliciana Parish School Board Member Broderick Brooks was naked when the coroner picked up his body.

The Coroner conducted an autopsy on his body Tuesday, and are still waiting on those results.

Questions remain about what he was doing nearly an hour away from his home. The area where Brooks was murdered is plagued with crime.

"This is one of the worst areas in the City of Baton Rouge," one neighbor said. "He only had a shirt on. He didn't have any clothes below his waist."

Other neighbors were too terrified to talk, but all confirmed seeing Brooks pulled out of his car partially naked. They claim their neighborhood is on lock down by a group of troublemakers.

"Drug selling, prostitution and robberies," one neighbor said.

The Baton Rouge Police Department has been very tight lipped about details surrounding this murder. The WBRZ Investigative Unit pulled crime stats in the six by seven block area where the Wenonah Street murder occurred. The area has been plagued with homicides, rapes, robberies and assaults.

Statistics show in 2015, the following crimes were committed in the area where Brooks was killed:

4 homicides

3 rapes

14 robberies

33 assaults

40 burglaries

Neighbors were asked if Brooks had ever been seen back there before.

"Yes, I have," one neighbor said. "Quite a few times. Quite a few people have seen him around here."

In fact, the day before Brooks was murdered neighbors recalled seeing him driving around in his car with other people in the area. His family in East Feliciana Parish did not want to elaborate on what Brooks was doing in Baton Rouge, but neighbors believe it wasn't anything productive.

"One way I could see it is to hide from his family what he was doing coming in this area," the neighbor said.

The Baton Rouge Police Department has not released any information on suspects or motives. They are also trying to figure out why Brooks was in that area.