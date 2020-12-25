Despite surge in COVID-19 cases many rush to stores for last minute Christmas shopping

The parking lot at Tanger Outlet was packed with last-minute Christmas shoppers on Wednesday.



The statewide surge in COVID-19 cases did not stop many people from putting gifts under the tree.



"I definitely expected to see a crowd. That's why we tried to come here earlier," said Alaycia Whitaker.



Strangely there was a very different scene at the community COVID testing sites in the Capital Area.



At Lamar Dixon Expo center there were no long lines and empty parking spots. Site Coordinator, Jennifer Dyer, says she believes many people are getting their COVID tests done ahead of time in order to have their results in before Christmas.



"Leading up to Christmas the numbers were a little greater. Most people don't wait until the day before. There's very few people trickling in," said Dyer.



Despite the spike in cases, some shoppers say they may not be getting tested but will have small holiday gatherings and take precautions instead.



"I think a lot of people are taking it for granted, but I think people should get tested for it still," said Whitaker.



Officials still urge people to take precautions during the holidays and practice social distancing.