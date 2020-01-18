67°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Derrius Guice thanks fans for helping with fundraiser

Related Story

BATON ROUGE - A fundraiser launched by LSU's former star running back Derrius Guice has reached its goal, bringing in $20,000 to benefit the Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center.

Located alongside Our Lady of the Lake Hospital on Essen Lane, Guice says the center treated a dear family friend who was affected by cancer. The professional athlete says he now wants to help more people get that same treatment.

As of Friday, the fundraiser has reached its goal of $20,000.

The fundraiser includes tiered rewards for anyone who donates a certain amount, ranging from a $5 Fortnite session with Guice, to a raffle for a pair of tickets to the Monday Night Football game between the Saints and the Redskins, who drafted Guice earlier this year.

You can find the full list of rewards and more details by clicking HERE.

News
Derrius Guice's fundraiser for local cancer center...
Derrius Guice's fundraiser for local cancer center brings in $20K
BATON ROUGE - A fundraiser launched by LSU's former star running back Derrius Guice has reached its goal, bringing in... More >>
1 year ago Friday, June 29 2018 Jun 29, 2018 Friday, June 29, 2018 4:27:00 PM CDT June 29, 2018

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days