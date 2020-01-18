Derrius Guice thanks fans for helping with fundraiser

BATON ROUGE - A fundraiser launched by LSU's former star running back Derrius Guice has reached its goal, bringing in $20,000 to benefit the Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center.

Located alongside Our Lady of the Lake Hospital on Essen Lane, Guice says the center treated a dear family friend who was affected by cancer. The professional athlete says he now wants to help more people get that same treatment.

As of Friday, the fundraiser has reached its goal of $20,000.

The fundraiser includes tiered rewards for anyone who donates a certain amount, ranging from a $5 Fortnite session with Guice, to a raffle for a pair of tickets to the Monday Night Football game between the Saints and the Redskins, who drafted Guice earlier this year.

