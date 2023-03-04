55°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Deputy involved in late-night crash in Ascension Parish

ASCENSION PARISH - Emergency crews were called to a deputy-involved crash Tuesday night in Ascension Parish.

According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, the deputy was working a crash near LA 73 just before midnight when his unit was hit by a vehicle. Authorities said the deputy was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. 

State police said the driver that hit the deputy's unit was cited for a traffic violation. 

News
Wednesday, February 27 2019

