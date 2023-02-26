70°
Latest Weather Blog
Deputies searching for missing teen last seen Feb. 13
Related Story
KENTWOOD - Deputies are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 16-year-old last seen on Feb. 13.
Sue Ann Williams was last seen around 8 p.m. in Kentwood wearing a brown sweater, dark blue jeans, and pink and white tennis shoes. She is 5'2" and approximately 110 pounds.
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office did not specify whether foul play was suspected.
Anyone with any information regarding Williams' location is asked to call TPSO at (985) 345-6150.
News
KENTWOOD - Deputies are asking for the public's help in finding a missing 16-year-old last seen on Feb. 13. ... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Thousands downtown Saturday for city's inaugural 225 Fest
-
Civil Air Patrol cadets help locate mock plane crash
-
2MAD: Women's Leadership Conference; Black History Month at Jefferson Terrace
-
Livingston Parish passes resolution seeking content restrictions for children at libraries
-
Still no charges in killings outside Mall of La. one year later;...
Sports Video
-
Liam Dunn throws first pitch at Brusly game, honoring memory of sister...
-
Port Allen Pelicans basketball team soaring toward fourth-straight state title
-
Sample duo leading Scotlandville into playoffs
-
LSU slugger Cade Beloso makes moves to be back for senior season
-
Southeastern's Brennan Stuprich anxious to return in 2023