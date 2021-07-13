88°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Deputies investigating overnight gun battle along I-10 that left 3 hurt

BATON ROUGE - Three people were hurt after a gunfight unfolded along I-10 late Saturday night.

The shooting was reported around 10:30 p.m. near Siegen Lane. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office, the occupants of two vehicles fired shots at one another.

No details about the three hurt were immediately available, but the sheriff's office said they were not fully cooperating with investigators.

Deputies remained along the interstate for hours Saturday night.

No other information related to the shooting was available as of Sunday afternoon.

