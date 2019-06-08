87°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Deputies investigating deadly double shooting at O'Neal Lane apartment

Related Story

BATON ROUGE - Some residents living on O'Neal Lane are shaken after two men were found shot to death Tuesday morning.

The shooting was reported around 10:30 a.m. at an apartment complex on O'Neal near Norwick Avenue. Authorities say a relative of one of the victims discovered the bodies of 28-year-old Brian Bundy and 27-year-old Travis Coady.

Neighbor Janna Millican and her four children have lived in the complex for over a year. Millican says nothing like this has ever happened before.

"It's always quiet, no loud music," she said.

    

                                                  Brian Bundy                                         Travis Coady

Investigators say both victims had criminal records, and one was wearing an electronic ankle monitoring device when he died. Family and friends tell WBRZ the men were good people, and didn't deserve what happened to them.

The sheriff's office has no suspects or motive at this time. The case remains under investigation.

News
Deputies investigating deadly double shooting at O'Neal...
Deputies investigating deadly double shooting at O'Neal Lane apartment
BATON ROUGE - Some residents living on O'Neal Lane are shaken after two men were found shot to death Tuesday... More >>
4 days ago Tuesday, June 04 2019 Jun 4, 2019 Tuesday, June 04, 2019 11:05:00 AM CDT June 04, 2019

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days