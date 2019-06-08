Latest Weather Blog
Deputies investigating deadly double shooting at O'Neal Lane apartment
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - Some residents living on O'Neal Lane are shaken after two men were found shot to death Tuesday morning.
The shooting was reported around 10:30 a.m. at an apartment complex on O'Neal near Norwick Avenue. Authorities say a relative of one of the victims discovered the bodies of 28-year-old Brian Bundy and 27-year-old Travis Coady.
Neighbor Janna Millican and her four children have lived in the complex for over a year. Millican says nothing like this has ever happened before.
"It's always quiet, no loud music," she said.
Brian Bundy Travis Coady
Investigators say both victims had criminal records, and one was wearing an electronic ankle monitoring device when he died. Family and friends tell WBRZ the men were good people, and didn't deserve what happened to them.
The sheriff's office has no suspects or motive at this time. The case remains under investigation.
News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
'That's typical LSU;' Tailgating underway ahead of Baton Rouge Super Regional
-
Dozens of vehicles towed after flash flood
-
Baker house takes on water after strong storms
-
Nurse takes canoe to visit patient during flash flooding
-
Several tornadoes confirmed across capital area after severe weather Thursday
Sports Video
-
'That's typical LSU;' Tailgating underway ahead of Baton Rouge Super Regional
-
PREVIEW: Southern breaks down Starkville Regional
-
LSU softball lands national No. 10 seed
-
Balancing Football and Track: The story of Kary Vincent Jr.
-
Sha'Carri Richardson's impressive impact on LSU Track and Field