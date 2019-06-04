Deputies investigating deadly double shooting at O'Neal Lane apartment

BATON ROUGE - Emergency personnel are responding to reports of a double shooting on O'Neal Lane Tuesday morning.

The shooting was reported around 10:30 a.m. on O'Neal near Norwick Avenue.

Authorities say the victims, identified as 28-year-old Brian Bundy and 27-year-old Travis Coady, died at the scene.

The sheriff's office confirmed it is investigating the incident but could share little more info at this time.