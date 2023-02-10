Deputies investigating body found on S. Flannery Road

UPDATE: Booking records show Kevin Hewitt Dukes was released on bond Monday. He's accused of killing a man last week and dumping his body on S. Flannery Road.

BATON ROUGE - Deputies have arrested a man who allegedly killed a person who owed him money and then dumped the body on a Baton Rouge roadway.

Authorities say 55-year-old Julius Thomas, Sr. was found dead after deputies received reports of a body wrapped in a tarp on S. Flannery Road Tuesday night. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's office, 42-year-old Kevin Hewitt Dukes has been arrested in Thomas' death.

Dukes was taken into custody Wednesday after deputies found blood and a shell casing outside his business, King of Carz LA on Old Hammond Highway. Blood was also found on Dukes' vehicle at his home address.

Family members told deputies that Thomas had been embroiled in an ongoing dispute with Dukes over money Thomas allegedly owed him. They said they last heard from Thomas as he arrived at Dukes' business Tuesday evening. It also appeared Dukes called the victim's cell phone just minutes earlier.

Thomas' vehicle was apparently seen passing through the neighborhood on S. Flannery Road shortly before the body was discovered, but officers have been unable to locate the automobile.

Dukes was arrested Wednesday afternoon and booked on one count of second-degree murder.