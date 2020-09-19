Denham Springs councilman's arrest talk of town

DENHAM SPRINGS - The domestic abuse battery arrest of Denham Springs Councilman Chris Davis has people talking around town.

Denham Springs Police arrested Davis Thursday for an incident that happened in January at a home on Oakwood Drive. The councilman now faces a misdemeanor count of first-offense domestic abuse battery.

"That's completely unacceptable, and it's really serious. Domestic violence is a big issue everywhere. I think it's totally unacceptable," said resident Andrew Service. "He should probably resign from his position or be fired. We can't have somebody with that kind of criminal record representing an area."

The initial report written by the Denham Springs Police Department states that an incident involving Chris Davis happened at the Oakwood Drive home on January 15. However, details of what happened that day were not released by the District Attorney's Office, since the case is still open.

This is not Davis' first run-in with the law. In 2012, Davis plead no contest after State Police say he crashed into a car on Highway 16 and fled the scene. Some residents say Davis got a pass that time, but now he should leave office.

"He won't ever get my vote again. I don't vote for cheats," said Penny Alford. "Either he should leave office willingly or be recalled, cause how can someone enforce laws if they're willing to break them? It is illegal to beat your spouse."

Davis won reelection with 51 percent in 2014. He's listed as a corporate environmental health and safety manager and a conservative Republican on the Denham Springs website.

Davis is scheduled for arraignment on March 21.



