Denham Springs adds second resource officer to watch its schools

DENHAM SPRINGS - Susan Edwards is the only resource officer patrolling all six schools in Denham Springs, but another one will soon join her.

"The community is growing, It's coming back from the flood, so it's important to have another officer there," said Amber Fairburn with Denham Springs Police.

The second officer is being hired after the city council and school board decided to pay the $80,000 needed to hire a second officer.

"It's a start," said Rachelle Ledoux who has a 13-year-old at Denham Springs Middle School.

After recent school shootings across the country, her daughter's safety is constantly on her mind.

"I am concerned about their safety. With all the of the things that have been going on around the world, it is very comforting."

Even though Ledoux is happy to hear that a second resource officer has been hired, she says two cops spread across six schools is not enough. That student body totals more than 3,000.

"I feel there should be one officer per school, especially at the junior high and high school level. Because that's where it seems most needed," she said.

The new resource officer will start training right away and will be in place when classes begin this fall.