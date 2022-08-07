76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

DEMCO: Felicianas will have power restored Wednesday night

Related Story

ST. FRANCISVILLE- Work crews lined both sides of State Highway 66 near Bayou Sara Wednesday evening repairing broken power lines strung through dense forests. It's the third day of repairs from Monday's windstorm that at one point left tens of thousands in the dark.

"The lines that we serve there are in hilly terrain with lots of valleys and they provide power to folks in rural areas," said David Latona with DEMCO.

Only a few hundred households were still out power Wednesday afternoon. Latona said all power should be restored sometime Wednesday night.

Residents in the area said the number of trees knocked down in the storm was higher than usual. Latona said some power lines in the area run through valleys where a number of trees fell on them from high in the hills.

News
DEMCO: Felicianas will have power restored Wednesday...
DEMCO: Felicianas will have power restored Wednesday night
ST. FRANCISVILLE- Work crews lined both sides of State Highway 66 near Bayou Sara Wednesday evening repairing broken power lines... More >>
5 years ago Wednesday, January 04 2017 Jan 4, 2017 Wednesday, January 04, 2017 7:33:00 PM CST January 04, 2017

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days