Debris from June storm still on Baton Rouge street

UPDATE: East Baton Rouge City-Parish tells 2 On Your Side the debris has been picked up as of 10 o'clock Friday morning.

BATON ROUGE - The City-Parish says a low-hanging wire is preventing Republic Services from accessing storm debris and garbage collection on a Baton Rouge street.

Many residents living along Honeysuckle Ave. flooded on June 6, 2019. Soon after, they removed flooring, drywall, tile, and flooded furniture to the curb. It's been sitting there ever since.

"It's kind of ridiculous because you don't see it on all the thru streets and I know some of those homes flooded," said Dean Vosloh.

He feels that way, not only because it's been sitting there for more than a month, but because if it's not picked up he's expecting it'll be a problem this weekend.

He's pointing his concerns to Dawson Creek. The City-Parish telling 2 On Your Side recently it doesn't have the funds to clean it out, but there are future plans to dredge five waterways, which will help Dawson Creek drain. Jones Creek, Beaver Bayou, Blackwater Bayou, Bayou Fountain, and Ward's Creek, which Dawson Creek feeds into, will be dredged in those plans.

The City-Parish and the Department of Transportation and Development say the storm water pumps have been checked and are ready to operate, but if Dawson Creek is full, it won't do much to help.

"If our creek is overflowing, that's where we pump to and so what happens is that you're just recirculating that water," said Rodney Mallett with DOTD.

The state is reminding people to not drive through high water and pick up debris on their properties that might float away. Vosloh is hoping someone will help with that.

"I'm expecting to flood," said Vosloh.

The City-Parish says it's working to correct the problem and collect the debris as soon as possible.