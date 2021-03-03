Debris from ice storm clogs waterway

ASCENSION PARISH - Debris in a creek running from the Amite River in Ascension Parish is blocking boat traffic on the waterway.

"[It is] kinda aggravating. You buy a place to be on the river, and then you have to deal with this," said Rob Bergeron, who lives nearby.

Bergeron move to Summerfield Road almost 15 years ago. He had to rescue his dog from the dirty creek after it jumped into the water.

"I've probably been through 15, 16 floods and this is the only time I've seen this," Bergeron said.

The creek is filled water bottles, tree limbs, old tires and debris that has been there since last week's winter storm.

"I was disgusted. It looks like 2,000 people dumped trash in there," said Nicole Nichols.

Nichols also lives near by. She notice the trash right after the ice storm.

"It flooded first, then froze and this is what was left," Nichols said.

After contacting Ascension Parish officials about the problem, a work order is now in to have the debris removed, but the residents say a bigger problem is a private bridge built last year where the debris is collecting.

"If the water gets too high, you can't get in or out, whether the trash is there or not, it doesn't matter," Nichols said.

Parish officials say the Army Corps of Engineers issued a permit to allow the crossing over the creek to be built, but the property is now for sale.