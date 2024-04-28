Dancing for Big Buddy takes the floor Saturday night to raise money for children in need

BATON ROUGE - Tomorrow is the day - local celebrities will be paired with experienced dancers during Dancing for Big Buddy, an event designed to raise money for an organization providing support for children in the capital area.

The event starts 7:30 p.m. at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Saturday.

Dancers will be judged by a panel, but you can also cast your vote by making a donation to Big Buddy, a local non-profit providing mentorship and support to children in need.

The Storm Station's own Meteorologist Emma Kate Cowan will be competing this year, so be sure to cast a vote for her if you can!