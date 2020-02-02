Dale Brown Honored at BRCC

Baton Rouge Community College held "Dale Brown Day" at halftime of the Bears' game with LSU-E on Saturday afternoon. Brown, was the head coach at LSU from 1972-1997, was honored for his service to the Baton Rouge hoops community. During his 25 years at the helm of the Tiger program, Brown led LSU to 4 SEC titles and 2 Final Fours while amassing over 400 wins.