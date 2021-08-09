91°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Crowds swarm church field to be part of Kanye West's "Sunday Service' Friday night

Related Story

BATON ROUGE - Skeptics can now put the rumors to rest after Kanye West made his debut in the capital city for his highly-anticipated Sunday Service event on Friday evening.

The Chicago rapper's visit, in the field of Bethany Church's south campus, was announced in the middle of the week.

A huge crowd swarmed the field around the three enormous crosses that can be seen from Interstate 10. A choir could be heard singing popular gospel tunes. 

West, hit the stage shortly before 8 p.m., accompanied by at least three of his children.

The performance came one week after the entertainer dropped his gospel-rap album, "Jesus is King." The attention-grabbing record centersaround West's recent conversion to Christianity.

News
Crowds swarm church field to be part...
Crowds swarm church field to be part of Kanye West's "Sunday Service' Friday night
BATON ROUGE - Skeptics can now put the rumors to rest after Kanye West made his debut in the capital... More >>
1 year ago Friday, November 01 2019 Nov 1, 2019 Friday, November 01, 2019 9:08:00 PM CDT November 01, 2019

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days