Crews responding to fatal shooting on North 37th Street

BATON ROUGE - Detectives are investigating a deadly shooting that happened last night on North 37th street.

According to Baton Rouge Police, Corsey Hollins, 31, was found around 8:30 p.m. inside a parked car suffering from a gunshot wound. He later died at the scene.

Police say there are no known suspects or motives at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BRPD Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869.

