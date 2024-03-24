69°
Latest Weather Blog
Crews responding to fatal shooting on North 37th Street
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - Detectives are investigating a deadly shooting that happened last night on North 37th street.
According to Baton Rouge Police, Corsey Hollins, 31, was found around 8:30 p.m. inside a parked car suffering from a gunshot wound. He later died at the scene.
Police say there are no known suspects or motives at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to contact BRPD Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869.
News
BATON ROUGE - Detectives are investigating a deadly shooting that happened last night on North 37th street. According to... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
One person injured after early-morning house fire - Investigators working to determine...
-
Man arrested after body found in trunk of burned-out car in St....
-
Mother charged in death of 3-year-old arrested for theft charges while on...
-
One injured in shooting on North 38th Street and Adams Avenue
-
'A very depressing building:' EBR Juvenile Detention Center, Parish Prison could finally...
Sports Video
-
LSU men's hoops readies for NIT starter
-
Selection Sunday: LSU women's basketball team to face Rice in the first...
-
Livvy Dunne finds balance online and in the gym
-
LSU Softball takes down Texas with early momentum
-
LSU women's basketball loses to undefeated South Carolina 79-72 in SEC Championship...