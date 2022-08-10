77°
Crews responding after report of multiple pedestrians struck at LSU

BATON ROUGE - Authorities say four LSU students were hit by a car Friday morning while standing on the sidewalk on LSU's campus. 

Authorities say two vehicles collided at the intersection of Nicholson Highway and Skip Bertman Drive around 9:30 a.m. The force of the crash, caused one of the vehicles to drive onto the sidewalk and smash into multiple students. The drivers of the vehicles were also identified as LSU students.

Four pedestrians were transported to an area hospital with injuries that were not considered to be life threatening.

One of the drivers, identified as 22 year-old Jodi Reed, was issued a traffic citation for failure to yield and careless operation. 

The crash is still under investigation. 

News
3 years ago Friday, August 24 2018 Aug 24, 2018 Friday, August 24, 2018 9:27:00 AM CDT August 24, 2018

