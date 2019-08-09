Crews called to reported tanker leak in WBR

WEST BATON ROUGE- Authorities were called to a tanker leak in West Baton Rouge Wednesday morning.

The leak was reported in the 2700 block of S. Westport Drive at Groendyke Transport Inc. There is no outside impact at this time. As a precaution, two nearby businesses are "sheltering in place."

Crews are working to transfer the fuel to another tanker.

No further information was provided.