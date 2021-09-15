74°
Latest Weather Blog
Crews called to overnight house fire on Sycamore St.
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - Firefighters were called to an overnight house fire in Baton Rouge.
The fire was reported around 11:45 p.m. in the 3600 block of Sycamore Street near Plank Road. Authorities say the house was vacant at the time and had no utilities.
According to a news release the fire destroyed half of the structure, and the rest received heavy smoke and water damage. The cause of the fire is undetermined and under investigation.
Authorities have reason to believe someone was staying at the residence without permission.
Anyone with information on the fire is asked to call investigators at 225-354-1419.
News
BATON ROUGE - Firefighters were called to an overnight house fire in Baton Rouge. The fire was reported around... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Nicholas-fueled rainfall triggers anxiety for May flood victims
-
WATCH: Nicholas brings street flooding to some parts of capital area
-
After being displaced by Ida, Southeastern football takes on road warrior mentality
-
Baton Rouge local to become youngest American in space Wednesday
-
Nearly a year after initial WBRZ and Nakamoto reports on corruption, BRPD...