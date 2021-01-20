COVID vaccines boost morale at Baton Rouge nursing home

BATON ROUGE – A handful of Walgreen's pharmacists spent Martin Luther King Day administering COVID-19 vaccines to eager nursing home residents at Capital Oaks Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

“It’s been greatly anticipated,” said Todd Ford, the Licensed Administrator at the facility.

Ford says the bulk of the residents, as well as 22 staff members, decided to get the shot.

“With the unknown, I think it’s made everyone feel better. You have some reluctance, but I think the majority of the people are glad it’s finally here,” Ford said.

With every shot given Ford can tell it has boosted the morale at Capital Oaks, which was needed after the virus spread in the facility a few months ago.

“We got hit pretty good here with several cases. It only takes one. And a lot of people are asymptomatic so they don’t know, and it spreads like wildfire,” Ford said.

Residents not being able to interact with their family has also taken a toll. Family members have to sit outside with a clear wall between them and their loved one.

“That’s the big thing that people are missing now, the contact. We’re having to do it at a distance, so it’s hard on them. It’s hard on us. We hate to see any residents not be able to visit with their loved ones,” Ford said.

That could soon be in the past now. The pharmacists will return to the facility in the beginning of February to administer the second round of vaccines.

“I think this is the light that we have been looking for, for a long time, and we can see some sunshine in this gloomy time,” Ford said.