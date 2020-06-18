Council votes to remove Confederate statue outside old courthouse in Plaquemine

PLAQUEMINE - The Iberville Parish Council has voted to remove a Confederate monument outside a former courthouse in Plaquemine.

The council approved a resolution Tuesday evening to authorize the removal of the statue. The resolution says the monument will be placed in storage upon its removal.

"I'm proud of my colleagues," councilman Raheem Pierce said. "I'm thankful that we all went one accord and voted against it and for it to be removed."

A handful of residents spoke before the council unanimously approved for the statue's removal.

"If we're going to move forward then I don't want to pass it every day and be reminded what it stands for," one resident said. "That should be offensive to everyone in this room if we're going in the same direction."

Residents in support of taking the statue down say it sends a message.

"It's time to come together," Keithen Pugh said. "It's time for unity. It's now, the change is now."

The decision comes just a day after a public discussion surrounding another Confederate monument outside the East Feliciana courthouse. Officials opted to table talks to potentially remove that statue until they could secure a larger venue to allow for more public input.