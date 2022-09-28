Conviction of alleged serial killer Ryan Sharpe tossed due to federal split-jury ruling

CLINTON - The conviction of accused killer Ryan Sharpe has been voided after a recent Supreme Court decision banned all non-unanimous criminal convictions.

A lawyer representing Ryan Sharpe tells WBRZ a judge threw out the conviction in Sharpe's alleged killing spree that spanned East Feliciana and East Baton Rouge parishes in 2017. The decision comes just months after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that criminal juries must be unanimous to get a conviction.

Sharpe was convicted by jurors 11-1 in 2019 for the death of Brad DeFranceschi, one of three men killed in the string of attacks over a period of months.

While he was in custody, Sharpe told investigators he was trying to fill government-issued hunting tags when he shot the men. The alleged killer's attorney had argued Sharpe was not guilty by reason of insanity, but mental health professionals testified that Sharpe showed no signs of insanity.

Sharpe's attorney says a new trial is set for Dec. 14 in East Feliciana Parish. He has yet to face trial in East Baton Rouge.