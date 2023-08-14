Construction delays football games at Olympia Stadium

BATON ROUGE - Construction crews are still working on renovations at Olympia Stadium.

BREC said recent rain has caused the delay in the construction process, affecting local high school and recreational football that's normally played at the stadium.

"We've adjusted to it," Catholic High School Head Coach Gabe Fertitta said.

With Catholic High not having home field advantage for their first football game of the season, BREC told them Olympia Stadium would not be ready for their opening night two weeks ago.

"It is a little bit upsetting for our Seniors you know, we already had you know four home games this year so now they only have three.So there is a bit of element of that but like we tell our kids we're at home on a football field," Fertitta said.

Renovations are being made to the East and West side of the stadium.

"It's all outdoor work it's nothing inside and it's concrete. And so you can't be pouring concrete or working on concrete when its wet, you need dry weather," Fertitta said.

Construction at the stadium is also affecting football schedules at Mentorship Academy and recreation leagues.

BREC now working around the clock to meet a deadline by September 22nd.





