Latest Weather Blog
Comite Diversion completion date now at the end of 2025
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - The Corps of Engineers saying they hope to have the Comite Diversion project done by the end of 2025, more than four years off schedule.
"This thing is probably going to be finished in 2025, which is incredibly frustrating to see those kinds of delays on a project that should have taken about two years to get built," Congressman Garett Graves said.
The Corps shared that of the 21 individual contracts, nearly seven have been completed.
Five, including constructing the diversion structure itself, have not even been signed.
They say dozens of utilities still need to be relocated, which has been a major hold up in any construction.
As a result of all the delays, a secondary project headed by Metro Councilman Aaron Moak is ready to go. The only problem is the push to clean out the Comite in an effort to lessen flooding still needs about $2.5 million in funding.
"If we're going to say to everyone, 'we have to start from the bottom up, lets focus on these rivers.' It's easy pickin's. It's easy things to me to get started on. Staring on the bottom up, snagging and clearing, and work our way up from there," Moak said.
All of this news to be taken with a huge grain of salt. Those who've been waiting for more than 50 years know, all completion dates so far seem to be written in water.
News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Workers find crack in Sunshine Bridge; road partially closed until further notice
-
Judge declares mistrial after jury fails to reach decision in beloved baseball...
-
Stretch of Nicholson Drive shut down as crews investigate gas leak Thursday...
-
Private plane crash-lands near BR airport after reported engine failure
-
Crumbling bridges could leave hundreds of residents on an island in West...
Sports Video
-
WATCH: LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier talks to media about fall camp
-
WATCH: LSU QB Jayden Daniels talks fall camp
-
LSU QB Myles Brennan quitting football, not at practice Monday morning
-
Sports2's 1-on-1 with 5 star LSU commit Shelton Sampson
-
WATCH: 1-on-1 with recent LSU commit QB Rickie Collins