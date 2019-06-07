Collins set to lose millions after draft stock falls

BATON ROUGE - With a dark cloud hanging over his head, football draft experts feel former LSU standout La'el Collins will miss out on millions of dollars by falling down the draft board.

Last week Collins was a lock in the first round tabbed as one of the best lineman in the draft. Being a first round pick would have meant a large contract and signing bonus to go with it. Football analyst Mike Detillier still believes an NFL will draft Collins, but it certainly won't be in the first round.

"Right now La'el Collins is in free-fall draft wise with no net to catch him,"You're talking about anywhere from $5-7 million is being lost by not being a first round pick. Let's say he slides into the third or fourth round, that's a considerable difference financially."

Although Collins is not a suspect in the murder of 29-year-old Brittney Mills, Detillier feels Collins should have spoken to police before the NFL Draft to clear his name. Instead, Collins plans to meet with investigators after the draft.

"Right now La'el Collins is sort of guilty until proven innocent," said Detillier. "From a football standpoint it would have been the thing to do to get him exonerated today. From a legal standpoint, I think the feeling is to make sure that everything is in line and that won't happen today."

Hours before the NFL Draft, Collins' agent tried to get the league to pull the LSU standout's name out of the draft with plans to enter the supplemental draft this summer. However, the NFL denied the request so Collins will have to wait and see when his name is called this weekend in Chicago.