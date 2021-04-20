Coast Guard continues search for missing crew of capsized lift boat; at least 1 dead

GRAND ISLE - A dozen people are still missing Thursday as the U.S. Coast Guard continues its search for the crew of a lift boat that capsized eight miles off the coast of Louisiana.

According to the Coast Guard, a total of 19 people were aboard the 129-foot Seacor Power commercial lift boat when it rolled over Tuesday afternoon.

The Coast Guard confirmed Wednesday morning that rescuers recovered the body of one of the missing crew members. That person was identified by family members on social media as David Ledet.

So far, six people have been rescued. The remaining 12 are still unaccounted for.

Chaz Morales is one of the crewmembers still missing. His fiancee', Marion Cuyler, told WWL-TV that family members were told it's believed the remaining crew is still aboard the overturned boat.

Marion Cuyler, fiancé of Chaz Morales, one of the men from the Seacor Power says she’s been told it appears all the missing men are still on board. She says there might be good news for some families but she’s not certain it’ll be good for her. pic.twitter.com/57tb5kXZZ2 — Danny Monteverde (@DCMonteverde) April 15, 2021

Morales is one of the crew members still missing Wednesday night. His family said he was working late that day.

"He's their crane operator, he was supposed to come home yesterday morning,” said Darra Morales, his mother. “His shift was over and he decided to stay over to make extra money.”

Darra said information has been sparse as the Coast Guard keeps working around the clock to rescue the crew.

“We’ve been told maybe that there’s men trapped in the vessel, they’re trying to get to them and that’s all they’ve told me since last night,” she said.

Chaz has three kids waiting for him back home.

“He loves his babies so much, we need him to come home,” Darra said.

When the vessel first capsized Tuesday, powerful wind gusts were reaching 117 mph in the area where it began to sink. Officials said the boat had flipped over and was submerged in about 55 feet of water.