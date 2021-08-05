Latest Weather Blog
Child in critical condition after being shot Monday night
BATON ROUGE - A 4-year-old died in an accidental shooting, the sheriff's office said Tuesday.
The shooting happened Monday night.
The shooting happened around 8:15 p.m. on Glenetta Court.
Officials say the child was rushed to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died.
Deputies said the child's 12-year-old sibling accidentally discharged a firearm, shooting the toddler.
The juvenile, whose name was not released, was booked into juvenile detention for negligent homicide.
The incident is still under investigation, the sheriff's office said.
“This is a terrible tragedy and a devastating loss for our community. We are reminding residents to please secure your firearms to keep our children and loved ones safe," Sheriff Sid Gautreaux said in a statement.
