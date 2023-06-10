73°
Latest Weather Blog
Central officials pushes for new city hall
Related Story
CENTRAL- The city council is moving forward in the process to build a new city hall.
Councilman John Vance will be presenting an ordinance to the council Tuesday. The ordinance will allow Mayor Junior Shelton to purchase the roughly two acres of land needed for the city hall from the Central School System for $285,000.
A vote on the proposal will take place at the next council meeting in two weeks. This is not a vote or proposal to approve the funds needed to build the city hall, just to purchase the land.
Shelton wrote a letter on the city's website addressing the future of the city hall. He says the estimated cost is $4.5 million. Most of the money will be sought in reimbursement from the State Capital Outlay Program.
News
CENTRAL- The city council is moving forward in the process to build a new city hall. Councilman John Vance... More >>
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
LSU baseball coach Jay Johnson pays for Super Regional tickets for students
-
Road work on Siegen Lane expected to impact weekend traffic for months
-
Livingston Parish allocated $1.7 million dollars of funding for Hurricane Ida relief
-
La. lawmakers pass state budget with temporary pay bump for teachers
-
Judge tosses out murder charges for parents whose daughter died on rotting...