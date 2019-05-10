67°
Cauble Mettenberger Georgia homecoming

DULUTH, Ga. - The LSU Tigers are set to take on Georgia in a top-10 showdown between the hedges.

For most, it will be a stadium they've never been to, except Zach Mettenberger, who grew up around the program and even spent part of his freshman year at the university.

Sports 2 will have continuing coverage throughout the weekend from Georgia before and after the game.

Sports Director Michael Cauble reports from the LSU team hotel on how Mettenberger is handling his homecoming.

News
LSU, Mettenberger arrive in Georgia
5 years ago Friday, September 27 2013 Sep 27, 2013 Friday, September 27, 2013 5:46:00 PM CDT September 27, 2013

