Cauble Mettenberger Georgia homecoming

DULUTH, Ga. - The LSU Tigers are set to take on Georgia in a top-10 showdown between the hedges.

For most, it will be a stadium they've never been to, except Zach Mettenberger, who grew up around the program and even spent part of his freshman year at the university.

Sports 2 will have continuing coverage throughout the weekend from Georgia before and after the game.

Sports Director Michael Cauble reports from the LSU team hotel on how Mettenberger is handling his homecoming.