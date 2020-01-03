Carnival cruise ship crash in Cozumel

COZUMEL - Carnival Cruise Line is evaluating two of its ships after they collided in Mexico Friday.

The accident happened as a Carnival Glory ship was trying to dock early in the morning at a port in Cozumel. Video from multiple witnesses shows one of the cruise liners swiping the back of the other.

One person suffered minor injuries after guests were evacuated from the two ships.

"We are assessing the damage but there are no issues that impact the seaworthiness of either ship. We have advised guests from both ships to enjoy their day ashore in Cozumel," a statement from Carnival read in part.

The Carnival Glory was based in New Orleans and left the city on Dec. 15. It was scheduled to return on Dec. 22.

