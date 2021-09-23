Cancer survivor beats the odds, becomes grandmother at age 72

BATON ROUGE - Amongst the celebrations at Boudreaux's restaurant Sunday sat a family that seemed just like any other.

For Catherine Green, spending the day with her family is a gift unto itself after she beat the odds to make it here. Green had bladder cancer, and she says she beat it according to God's plan.

"I've been cancer free for five years, I've always been a survivor anyhow," Green said. "From the time I was born, I was a survivor."

This wasn't the first time Green was forced to fight for her life.

"I had Spinal Bifida," Green explained. "Doctors came in and told my parents I was going to die."

Now, the baby who was told she would never walk, let alone have children, is celebrating Mother's Day at age 72. And this inspiring mother is poised to become a grandmother in the coming weeks.

Both of Catherine's daughters, Sarah and Colleen, are expecting, with one due in October and the other due in just a couple of weeks.

And although Sarah is considered blood, there was a time when this mother-to-be thought she'd never have a family again.

"In high school, my parents got into some bad things, so I left home early on," Sarah said. "I felt like I was on my own and then she showed me what a mother is supposed to be like."

"She's a miracle. She's overcome so many obstacles in her life and is literally just the best person I know," Colleen said.

Together, the sisters will deliver two new lives into the world to meet their hero.