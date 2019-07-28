73°
Cajun Classic wheelchair tennis tournament this weekend

BATON ROUGE - Southeast Louisiana plays host to some of the best wheelchair tennis players in the world this weekend, as the 26th Annual Cajun Classic plays out at the Paula Manship YMCA.

The field includes former world number ones, Grand Slam champions and Paralympians.

"The players that are here are the best players in the world," says Dan James, the USTA wheelchair tennis national manager. "We're talking about players who can serve over 100 miles per hour, who move so well around the court, you forget they're in a wheelchair."

The event runs through Sunday and is free of charge to the public.

