Cable snaps on downtown casino ramp; two workers injured

BATON ROUGE - Two people were injured at the Belle of Baton Rouge Wednesday morning after a cable reportedly snapped and caused a brief scare.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department said Wednesday morning that a cable to the casino's ramp broke, causing some lights and ceiling fans to fall as well as some glass doors. Work was being done on the ramp at the time, and two workers were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Their injuries were reported to be non-life-threatening.