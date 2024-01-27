62°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Business ruled total loss after early-morning fire

BATON ROUGE - Firefighters responded to the scene of a commercial fire that broke out at the 1-800 Radiator and A/C business located off Rome Drive near S. Choctaw Road.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to the incident around 3 a.m. Thursday. Crews said they saw fire coming out of a front window of the building and that the gas meter next to the building was also ablaze. The front wall of the building collapsed as crews began to make their way inside. 

The fire department shut off the gas coming to the building and kept as much of the fire away from neighboring buildings as they could, but they still received light smoke and water damage. 

1-800 Radiator and A/C is considered a total loss. 

As of 8 a.m., investigators were on scene working to determine a cause.

Thursday, January 25 2024

