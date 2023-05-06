75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Business owner frustrated after learning DOT closed his business main entrance

Related Story

BATON ROUGE - An emergency bridge closure off Airline Highway with an uncertain repair timeline has a business owner concerned for his customer base.

"I got a call between 12:30, 12:45, and without any warning, got a phone call that the bridge was going to be shut down," CNI Wholesale Nursery owner Brion Clegg said.

The city-parish announced the bridge closure Tuesday, citing broken stringer beams recently observed during an inspection, which prompted the immediate closure.

But it wasn't the repairs that frustrated Clegg.

"No, I don't want the bridge to collapse while a truck is going across it," Clegg said. "A heads up would have been fine."

Along with this,  Clegg was not given a clear time frame for the repairs.

"One of my employees found something on their phone saying a month, but when I talk to the guy, he said he's not sure how long."

The city-parish said a further inspection will determine how long repairs will take.

News
Business owner frustrated after city closes off...
Business owner frustrated after city closes off shop's main entrance for roadwork
BATON ROUGE - An emergency bridge closure off Airline Highway with an uncertain repair timeline has a business owner concerned... More >>
1 year ago Tuesday, February 22 2022 Feb 22, 2022 Tuesday, February 22, 2022 10:43:00 PM CST February 22, 2022

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days