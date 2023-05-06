Latest Weather Blog
Business owner frustrated after learning DOT closed his business main entrance
Related Story
BATON ROUGE - An emergency bridge closure off Airline Highway with an uncertain repair timeline has a business owner concerned for his customer base.
"I got a call between 12:30, 12:45, and without any warning, got a phone call that the bridge was going to be shut down," CNI Wholesale Nursery owner Brion Clegg said.
The city-parish announced the bridge closure Tuesday, citing broken stringer beams recently observed during an inspection, which prompted the immediate closure.
But it wasn't the repairs that frustrated Clegg.
"No, I don't want the bridge to collapse while a truck is going across it," Clegg said. "A heads up would have been fine."
Along with this, Clegg was not given a clear time frame for the repairs.
"One of my employees found something on their phone saying a month, but when I talk to the guy, he said he's not sure how long."
The city-parish said a further inspection will determine how long repairs will take.
