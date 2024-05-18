BRPD looking for man who broke into 26 storage units Saturday, outran officers

BATON ROUGE - Police officers are searching for a man who got away after breaking into 26 storage units early Saturday morning.

An arrest warrant says 30-year-old Nathaniel Henry picked up an accomplice at an OYO hotel sometime before 4 a.m. on May 11. Henry allegedly told his collaborator that he "knew where to break into some storage units for an easy lick," paperwork said.

Around 4:15 a.m., Baton Rouge police officers were called to The Storage Center on Old Hammond Highway for a burglary in progress. When officers arrived, they saw a large hole in the business's outer fence and a truck and trailer on the property.

BRPD said Henry took off and was able to get away, but his co-conspirator was captured and reportedly confessed to burglarizing multiple storage units. Officers reported that 26 locks had been cut and property from the units had been loaded onto the trailer.

Officers are still searching for Henry. Anyone with information can call (225) 389-2000.