Broadmoor resident relieved after city removes dead tree threatening home

BATON ROUGE - A dead tree that was threatening a woman's home has been taken down. The city's drainage department removed the tree Friday morning.

Julia Walen reached out to 2 On Your Side in April about the tree after she had spent months trying to get the parish to help.

"I've reached out at least 12 times this year," said Walen.

The tree, which grew along Jones Creek in Broadmoor was behind Walen's home. It has been dropping limbs since last summer when two of them pierced holes in Walen's roof. After Walen reached out to WBRZ the city came by to mark the property line and found that the tree should come down.

"Kind of been looming over our house for a while," said Walen.

She wanted the tree gone before hurricane season and it happened just in time, hurricane season starts June 1.

"If the winds were to blow the wrong direction it could have fallen on my house," she said.

Walen says she feels relieved to know that the tree isn't threatening her home any longer.